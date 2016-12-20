Wash Away Negative Reviews In 3 Minutes

To meet the expectations of hospitality guests (97% of who feel cleanliness is the most important factor when choosing a restaurant, café, bar or a hotel) P&G Professional created Fairy All in One Capsules. The new product helps the industry provide an impeccable clean in three minutes, ensuring dishes and glasses are always up to the highest standard, leaving no room for negative reviews.

Whether you are preparing for a busy event or that unexpected rush of patrons, short dishwasher cycles are best for businesses as they allow for a fast turnover of dishes and glasses. Fairy All in One Capsules’ superior formula ensures no residue is left behind, whatever the cycle, meaning there’s no need to pre-rinse and rewash, allowing for the most optimised operations process. It also means capsules can be used in short dishwasher cycles, saving money on energy and bills.

What’s more, Fairy All in One Capsules are also phosphate-free, ensuring reduced environmental footprint with no trade- offs, leaving no room to negative reviews.

For more information about P&G Professional, please visit www.pgpro.co.uk