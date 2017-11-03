Waxy O’Connor’s Wins Irish Pub Of The Year In The UK

Waxy O’Connors has won the ‘Irish Pub of the Year in the UK’ award at the prestigious Irish Pubs Global Awards hosted by the Irish Pubs Global Federation in Dublin last month.

The Glendola Leisure venue, named after a famous 18th Century candle maker from Dublin, and with locations in London, Manchester, and Glasgow, enjoyed a hugely successful night as they picked up four awards in total:

Alexander Salussolia, Managing Director of Glendola Leisure, expressed his pride at being recognised. “These awards are a real opportunity to shine a light on the very best operators in Irish Hospitality from around the world, whilst recognising the best products, service, and individuals responsible for ensuring that the delivery of these is second to none.”

Salussolia continues, “Waxy O’Connor’s is an iconic business that was actually the pioneer of the Superpubs in the mid 90’s and has led the way ever since, delivering the best of Irish hospitality for over 22 years. when you’re inside, you’ve got the warmth, the welcome, and the music and that’s all you need.”