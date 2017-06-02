Weak Pound And Brexit Boost British ‘Playcations’

Seaside towns also benefit from the ‘Blyton effect’, as family holiday-makers swap the costa for the coast and the PlayStation for the Playcation

Seaside B&Bs are experiencing a surge in bookings as a weaker pound drives popularity of nostalgic family-friendly breaks. According to booking data compiled from five thousand B&Bs nationwide, forward booking are up 19.2% compared to the same pre-Brexit vote period. Bookings in seaside towns have performed particularly strongly, with Penzance, Scarborough and Torquay especially popular.

The analysis, by online booking specialists Eviivo also found that B&Bs marketing themselves as family friendly saw a particularly strong surge, with bookings up 56.9% year on year.

“It’s looking more like a Pirates of Penzance summer than a Pirates of the Caribbean summer”, said Tom Messett CMO at Eviivo, referring to the storming forward booking performance recorded by Penzance B&Bs.

He added: “British B&Bs, seaside or otherwise, have changed beyond recognition in the last 10 years. The cliches are a thing of the past. These days the only Basil you’re likely to meet is the sprig on the artisan tomato salad.”

Eviivo partly attributes the rise in bookings at family-friendly B&Bs to what it calls the Enid Blyton Effect, a rise in nostalgia for home-grown adventure. Recent film adapatations, such as Arthur Ransome’s ‘Swallows and Amazons’ are are also contributing to the trend.