Weatherspoon’s Chairman Hits Back In Brexit Row

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin has responded following an article by renowned beer writer Pete Brown in an on-trade publication in which he chastises Wetherspoon’s use of beer mats to forward the Brexit campaign. In his article Brown says :“My issue is not with Martin’s politics, but his using his pub estate to campaign for his point of view “. Brown, a regular at Wetherspoon’s Rochester Castle in north London, said he was “voting with a street and would not be visiting his local Wetherspoon any time soon” .

The mats criticise the CBI and the British Retail Consortium (BRC), business organisations, as well as the chairmen of Whitbread and Sainsbury’s, for a series of what Martin says are deeply misleading press releases and articles which said, for example, that food prices would automatically rise “by up to 22%” if the UK left the EU without a ‘deal’.

Martin said :“These misrepresentations seem designed to alarm the public, press and MPs, thereby pressurising the government. The FT, Sunday Times, Guardian and Evening Standard, among many others, consequently ran alarmist stories about food prices. Labour MP Chuka Umunna, relying on the misinformation, gave the same message to Jeremy Vine’s audience of several million on Radio 2.”

“In fact, if the UK leaves the EU without a deal in March 2019, parliament has the power, under WTO rules, to eliminate the tariffs that the EU currently charges on food imports from non-EU countries. According to those rules, tariffs cannot then be charged for EU imports either- so food prices in the UK would actually fall. A public realisation of lower food prices without a deal is, of course, kryptonite for the CBI/BRC case — as they are painfully aware.”

“The trenchant messages in the beer mats have also been expressed by Wetherspoon in press articles and in radio and TV interviews. There has not been even a hint of denial from any of these organisations or individuals in spite of the serious allegations.”

“The obvious reason for the lack of denial is that the assertions about the potential for reduced food prices under WTO rules are entirely true, as most people now accept.”

However, the absence of truth in their scare stories hasn’t deterred the BRC, at least, from repeating the same falsehoods. It issued a press release on Boxing Day with “new evidence”, which said that, without a deal, “.from ….30 March 2019… imported goods will be subject to higher tariffs… (which) inevitably mean consumers would face higher prices … as staple products such as fruit, vegetables, fish and clothes would be hardest hit.”

“In this allegedly post-truth world it is usually, of course, the press that acts as the bastion of democracy, querying political propaganda. But what do you do when large sections of the press have been hoodwinked by organisations which appear hellbent on patronising and fooling the public?”

“Wetherspoon gave the answer on our beer mats and Pete, like the CBI, is not contesting the truth of the accusations but, perhaps understandably, prefers the falsehoods to be corrected elsewhere, so as to preserve the equilibrium and the convivial sanctum of the pub.”

“In contrast, most customers surely want the truth, especially in respect of a vital matter such as food prices, and so will accept our unconventional means of communication, once in a while.”

“We may be testing Pete’s patience , but the truth matters and, in a democracy, the public will decide……”