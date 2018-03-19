Week Dedicated To Tourism Gets Under Way As England Prepares To Celebrate

VisitEngland is shining a spotlight on the country’s tourism industry in a week devoted to travel and exploration during English Tourism Week (ETW) 17-25 March 2018.

Now in its seventh year, ETW raises the profile and showcases the benefits of the tourism industry to local communities and the economy.

In the lead up to ETW, VisitEngland is working with television presenter Julia Bradbury, to encourage more Brits to explore the country and discover all there is to see and experience on their doorstep this spring. Julia has selected a few of her favourite things to do in springtime in a short film to be launched across VisitEngland’s social media channels.

Julia Bradbury television presenter & co-founder of The Outdoor Guide said:

“Springtime in England is such an exciting time with our beautiful countryside leaping to life as it stirs from its winter slumber. From wildflowers to new-born animals, from heritage buildings reopening to mouth-watering seasonal food, it’s one of the best times to blow off the cobwebs, get outdoors and explore the amazing landscapes, experiences and activities on your doorstep.

“Whether I’m exploring the Wainwright Fells in the Lake District, tasting local scallops in Rye or wildlife watching on the Dorset coast, I’m always amazed by the hidden gems I find. I’d encourage everyone to take advantage of the great savings, offers and events being held this English Tourism Week and discover more of the country for themselves.”

VisitEngland Director, Andrew Stokes said:

“English Tourism Week is all about celebrating the value and quality of tourism in England, and there are many great reasons to explore what’s on your doorstep. The range of activities from our quiet and cosy countryside to our roaring and vibrant cities gives our nation a rare flare you would struggle to find elsewhere in the world. And all steeped in our rich and wonderful heritage. The whole industry comes together during English Tourism Week to showcase the variety of tourism products across the country engaging locals and encouraging them to be tourists within their own area.”

This year the spring equinox falls during ETW and VisitEngland is asking people to share their favourite spring moments using #Springland, #ETW18 and #VisitEngland.

Latest VisitEngland statistics show that from January to November 2017 Brits took more than 44 million domestic holidays, spending in excess of £10 billion on staycations, up five and six per cent respectively compared to the same period in 2016.

To promote tourism during the week VisitEngland has created an events website for people to find out about, and book, activities with many offering discounts and incentives to encourage visitors. For a selection of the best offers see the blog here(link is external).

VisitEngland is also planning a country-wide ‘Instameet’ to celebrate ETW. More than 450 Instagrammers are expected to attend 10 Instameets during ETW showcasing England at its springtime best. Attendees will share ‘grams’ using the #Springland, #ETW18 and #VisitEngland hashtags with VisitEngland rounding up its favourite #Springland posts in a blog.

To find out what’s on during ETW click here(link is external).