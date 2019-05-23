Week Of Activities At St Austell Brewery Marked ‘Mental Health Awareness Week’

Cornish Brewer and pub operator St Austell brewery organised a wide range of events at the Brewery during Mental Health Week (13-19 May) to raise awareness of ways to support mental health.

The week-long programme of daily activities and support sessions included Tea & Talk drop-ins, a Mindfulness & Sleep workshop, education around food and mood and the opportunity to engage with Man Down – a Cornish based group supporting the mental health needs of men in the county. On Friday, Brewery staff wore green in support of the Mental Health Foundation’s ‘Go Green’ campaign.

The programme was not confined to the its main site in St Austell; support packs were issued to all 36 of our managed houses across the region, and outreach sessions were delivered in depots and at Hare Brewery – home of Bath Ales.

Chrissie Knight, Occupational Health Manager at St Austell Brewery said, “Supporting all ill health is part of the well-being ethos at St Austell Brewery and we are particularly keen to continue to be industry leaders in our approach to the support of employees experiencing mental ill health.”

“Our aim, through the weeks activities, is to make sure that our employees are aware of the support available to them and can get the access to the help they may need to be happy and content in and out of work.

“The activities that we provided during the week, such as yoga and the workshop with Cornwall Healthy Workplace, were designed around the issue of body image and body confidence (the theme of this year as Mental Health Awareness Week), looking at topics like healthy eating and exercise. I would recommend that anyone wanting to find out more about mental health should visit mentalhealth.org.uk.”