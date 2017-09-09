Welcome to Big Red Industries

We at Big Red Industries strive to take your vision and make it a reality. We endeavour to bring perfection to all aspects of construction, joinery, bar refurbishments, renovations, decking, decoration, flooring and much more.

Big Red Industries understands that undertaking any type of construction/ maintenance work is a big decision for you to make. We like to help remove the stress about this work with a fantastic project management team and a team of skilled personnel. We equally understand that time is a massive factor to consider. Whether a home renovation or a full build of a commercial property we aim to keep the work to the tightest constraints without compromising our fantastic quality.

We were fortunate enough to work with Revolution Bars Group PLC on one of their most popular bars, Revolucion de Cuba Manchester. The bar required an updated feel and we were asked to provide different touches across two floors. We started in the venue at 6am Sunday morning and had finished on Wednesday night. Visit our website and take a look at our video with music very fitting to the Revolucion de Cuba feel!

Nothing is Impossible. We are Big Red! For further details visit www.wearebigred.com