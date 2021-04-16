Welcome To Greener, Safer, Cheaper Food Waste Recycling

ReFood is the European market leader in food waste recycling.We offer businesses of all sizes an alternative to sending unwanted food to

landfill with our safe, secure, closed-loop, end-to-end solution.We improve companies’ green credentials, reduce their carbon footprint and lower their overall food waste disposal costs by up to 50%*.

By combining the very best knowledge and technology with decades of experience in environmentally sustainable practices, we deliver the ultimate recycling service to private and public sectors across the UK.And, our cutting-edge Anaerobic Digestion facilities create renewable energy as well as ReGrow, our nutrient-rich biofertiliser.