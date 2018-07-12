Welsh Chefs’ Leader Awarded Prestigious Medal At Worldchefs Congress

The president of the Culinary Association of Wales has been recognised by chefs around the globe for his work promoting the culinary arts and profession.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, managing director of award-winning training provider Cambrian Training Company based in Welshpool, was presented with the prestigious Presidents Medal at the Worldchefs Congress and Expo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This medal, presented by Worldchefs president Thomas Gugler, recognises individuals who have undertaken activities within their own country to promote the advancement and profile of the culinary arts and profession.

“I am really honoured to receive this medal which is a very pleasant surprise,” said Mr Watkins

It’s turning out to be memorable year for the former Army apprentice chef who was awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list for his services to education and training in Wales. He received the OBE from Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in March.