Wetherspoon Named As One Of Britain’s Top Employers For 2019

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has been named as one of Britain’s Top Employers for 2019.

It has been recognised for achieving the highest standards in the field of human resources management.

It is the 16th consecutive year which Wetherspoon has been certified by the Top Employers Institute, the independent organisation behind the Top Employers project.

The certification is based on independent research which shows that Wetherspoon has ‘outstanding HR policies and offers excellent working conditions’.

In its report, The Top Employers Institute stated: “The annual, international research, undertaken by the Top Employers Institute, recognises leading employers around the world; those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation, and which strive to continuously optimise employment practices.”

Wetherspoon’s personnel and legal director, Su Cacioppo, said: “ We are extremely proud to be named as one of Britain’s Top Employers 2019.

“The recognition comes from an independent organisation which researches numerous companies, so it is extremely pleasing that Wetherspoon is considered among the best across the UK.

“The company employs 41,500 staff across its pubs in the UK and Republic of Ireland, as well as its head office.

“Wetherspoon is committed to offering each and every staff member the best opportunity to succeed and grow within the company, including studying for qualifications and apprenticeships.

“This is evident in the number of staff rising through the ranks at Wetherspoon.”