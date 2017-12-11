Wetherspoon Named “Most Admired Pubco”

Pubco JD Wetherspoon has been named the highest ranked company for the pub and restaurant sector in Management Today’s annual list of ‘Britain’s Most Admired Companies’.

Of the 234 companies spanning 24 industries, Wetherspoon climbed 103 positions from last year with 80.8 points – bringing it to number 74 overall.

Judges said: “JD Wetherspoon’s founder Tim Martin bemoans the VAT burden placed on pubs almost as vocally as he boosts Brexit. With pre-tax profits for the year up 25% to £102.8 million and a new table top service app, it’s beer and sandwiches all round.”

Wetherspoon’s managing director, John Hutson, added: “ We are delighted that we have been named as the most admired company within the restaurants and pubs sector as well as rated highly across all sectors.

“The restaurants and pubs sector is extremely dynamic and competitive and it is rewarding to be seen as the best.

“Many of the companies listed in the overall rankings have been established far longer than Wetherspoon, so it proves just how successful the company has been since it was founded in 1979. Our success is due to the sterling work of our staff in our pubs and head office and our suppliers and of course, our customers.”

Companies are judged on quality of management, financial stability, quality of goods and services, ability to attract, retain and develop talent community and environmental responsibilities, innovation, quality of marketing, value as a long-term investment, inspirational leadership, company competitiveness and corporate governance.