Wetherspoon to Open “Super” Pub in Ramsgate

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to open its new pub in Ramsgate, on Tuesday, August 29, with the creation of 150 new jobs.

The company has spent £4.5 million developing the outlet, on the site of the Victorian/Edwardian pavilion building, previously a casino and dance hall, bar and nightclub, in Harbour Parade.

The Wetherspoon pub, which will be called The Royal Victoria Pavilion, will be managed by Chris Whitbourn and Charlotte Mason. It will be officially opened by Mayor of Ramsgate Cllr Trevor Shonk and the Mayoress of Ramsgate Mrs Mandy Shonk, at 8am.

The pub will be Wetherspoon’s largest, with a customer area of almost 11,000 square foot, plus a ground floor and first floor terrace.

The grade II listed building has been carefully restored, working to photographs and designs, keeping as close as possible to the original concept, designed by notable architect Stanley Davenport Adshead and originally completed in 1903.

This striking example of seaside architecture was built as a concert hall and assembly rooms, on the site of an old stone yard. It is said to have been built in six weeks. The opening ceremony was performed by HRH Princess Louise, Duchess of Argyll, on 29 June 1904.

She was greeted at the railway station by large crowds and given a golden key to open the grand Pavilion. It was named in memory of her mother, Queen Victoria, who had spent several summers in Ramsgate as a young princess, a name which continues in the name of the new pub.

The Royal Victoria Pavilion will be open from 8am until 12 midnight Sunday to Wednesday and 8am until 1am Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm, every day.

The new pub will specialise in real ales, as well as craft and world beers, serving a wide range of different draught ales, as well as bottled beers, including those from local and regional brewers.

The new-look pub features two floors and two bars. There is a ground floor rear beer garden, where smoking will be permitted in a designated area, as well as a first floor roof terrace.

Historical photos and details, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, are displayed in the pub, together with information boards relating to local history, including details on both the building and town.

Specially commissioned artworks, by local artist Julia Baxter, are also on display, as well as pieces by other local artists including a limited edition print by Leise Wilson, original collagraph prints by Dawn Cole and original paintings by Dave Mullet.

Manager Charlotte Mason said: “Myself, Chris and our team are looking forward to welcoming customers into the pub and we are confident that it will be a great addition to the Ramsgate community.”