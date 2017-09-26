Wetherspoon Wins Award In Vegan Food Awards 2017

JD Wetherspoon has won recognition for its Teriyaki Noodles meal in the PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Vegan Food Awards 2017.

It won the award for ‘Best Vegan Noodles’.

PETA praised the meal which comprises non-egg noodles and fresh vegetables in a teriyaki sauce with ginger, garlic, soy sauce and a hint of chilli.

The meal is below 500 calories and less than five per cent fat.

Its Director of Vegan Corporate Projects, Dawn Carr, said: “PETA’s 5th annual Vegan Food Awards honour some of this year’s most progressive new vegan options, including Wetherspoon’s fresh and flavourful Teriyaki Noodles.

“Wherever you live or travel in the UK, you’re never far from a delicious hot vegan meal, thanks to Wetherspoon’s vegan options.”

Wetherspoon’s food development manager, Oliver Addis, said: “ We are delighted with the award.

“We are keen to offer our customers as wide a range of meals as possible and this includes a selection of vegan meals.”