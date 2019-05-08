Wetherspoons Report Health Like-For-Like Increase In Sales

JD Wetherspoon has reported like-for-like sales increases of 7.6% in the 13 weeks to 28 April 2019.

Year to date like-for-like sales at the pub group have increased by 6.8% with total sales increasing by 7.6%.

Since the start of the financial year JD Wetherspoon has opened three new pubs and closed seven, with two more openings planned. It has also spent £70.9m on buying the freeholds of pubs it was previously a tenant in.

J D Wetherspoon plc (‘J D Wetherspoon’ or ‘the Company’), announces its Q3 trading update for the 13-week period up to 28 April 2019.

The Company says it remains in a sound financial position, with a net debt at the end of the quarter £746m and is expected to be around £740m at the end of the financial year.

The chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin, said: “We continue to anticipate a trading outcome for this financial year in line with our previous expectations.”