When the School Boy met Dainty Doris

The School Boy Inn pub at Norton, near Doncaster officially opened their new café and gift shop at the weekend called ‘Dainty Doris’.

With a grant of £3000 from the Pub is The Hub’s Community Services Fund, Andy and Kirsty, owners of the freehouse for the last five years, have converted an old unused garage that was part of the pub building into a fresh new space for the coffee shop.

The shop is being run by Rachel Clarke through her Dainty Doris catering business, providing a selection of drinks, homemade cakes and snacks, as well as some essential provision items such as bread and milk from local suppliers. Dainty Doris is open from 9.30am to 4pm from Wednesday to Saturday.

Kirsty Evans said: “We love being a part of village life and when the opportunity came along to work with Dainty Doris we jumped at the chance. We have already done many successful events at the pub with Rachel so Pub is the Hub has allowed us to provide a permanent space for Dainty Doris to continue to work alongside us.”

Trisha Hughes, advisor for Pub is The Hub added: “With Kirsty and Andy’s vision and hard work, I am sure that the villagers of Norton and the surrounding area will enjoy their new day-time social hub as well as Rachel’s wonderful baking.”