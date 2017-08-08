White Pavilion Hospitality Gazebos

Stylish Luxury Hospitality Gazebos Giving Your Customers 20 Years Relaxing Time… at least!

• Today the Hospitality Trade has a better understanding of adding value to their customers outdoor experience.

• Keeping your customers comfortable outdoors, the more time they will spend with you…. which means more money they will spend. Simples.

• The TRUE cost of a WHITE PAVILION Hospitality gazebo is only the profit from ONE drink a week – because our Hospitality Gazebos will last 20 years and more.

• So, no more replacement canopies or parasols or Jumbo umbrellas.

Do not waste your hard earned money on stuff that doesn’t work for your business.

COMPARE these features to anything else on the market. If you can find anything better – then buy it.

• Long-Life Canopy – 20+ years

• Long-Life Pressure Treated Timber

• Stainless Steel Brackets & Fixings

• Translucent Canopy – lets in 85% of the light

• ‘Self Clean’ Canopy

• 100% UV Protection

• 100% Waterproof

• Tested To Safely Withstand 100+ Mph Winds

• 40 Colour Choices

• Optional Side Screens – Infrared Heaters

• Simple Self Build – can be dismantled and moved

• 5 Year Guarantee

