Why Invest in France?

Investment in commercial real estate totalled well over 30bn euros last year and continues to grow. It is a mature, transparent, market where Hotels are a popular asset for international investors, with around 4bn euros invested in 2016. France offers attractive income returns with a stable economy and a growing opportunity for rental growth.

Leggett was recently listed by the Financial Times as one of the top 10 fastest growing property consultancies in Europe. They offer an award winning service throughout France which includes: Agency, Development & Investment, Valuations, Marketing, Sale Consultancy … Our bilingual team works closely with dedicated English speaking lawyers, notaires and accountants, specialising in the disposal and acquisition of commercial property in France. With over 400 Leggett Immobilier agents spread across France, Leggett have a unique opportunity to source commercial property opportunities in all the major centres / regions, including hotels, retail opportunities, student accommodation, car parks and offices.

France is the world’s top tourist destination … here the hospitality industry is built on solid fundamentals, enabling it to weather economic downturn. It has a great deal to offer tourists, ranging from its varied landscape, to its culture and lifestyle. Its many dynamic sectors (ski, business, culture, wine etc) give France a unique appeal. As a result, France has become one of the world’s most dynamic markets for hotel transactions with a continued rise in overseas investment activity.

