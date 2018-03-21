wi-Q Technologies Award-Winning, App-free Mobile Ordering

After winning the Technology Innovation Award at Hotelympia in 2016, wi-Q Technologies are returning to Hotelympia 2018, appearing this year on stand number 3315 in the Hospitality Tech Show. Since the exhibition two years ago, the British technology company have officially launched Mi-Room for hotels, finalised integration with leading EPOS providers, Oracle Hospitality, and won an award with The Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, for The Best Use of Technology in the Middle East Hospitality Awards 2017.

This year, the wi-Q Technologies team will be offering live demonstrations of their web-based mobile ordering solutions, wi-Q for F&B and Mi-Room for hotel guest services. Both solutions allow customers to instantly browse, order and pay for a venue’s products and services without waiting for service or downloading an app. Customers can browse the menu in a variety of languages – including Chinese and Arabic – and pay via a variety of payment options, including Apple Pay, PayPal, Cash or Charge to Room. The entire ordering and payment process is completed through the internet browser on the customers’ own device.

Hotelympia attendees will be able to try out the instant access, mobile ordering on their own device and watch their order feed into the live back-office management system. This is the back-end of the mobile ordering solution, where venue staff can monitor incoming orders, track revenue, produce reports and instantly update menus and pricing.

wi-Q Technologies are reporting world-leading engagement and an average conversion rates of almost 50% in venues with wi-Q and Mi-Room all around the world. With an average uplift in order value of 35% and an average increase in orders of 60%, venues typically experience an instant ROI thanks to the low cost, SaaS pricing model.

For more information on how wi-Q or Mi-Room can boost your businesses’ revenue, visit the team on stand number 3315 or alternatively email info@wi-q.com