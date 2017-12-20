Wicked Wolf® Exmoor Gin™ is a premium craft gin made from 11 botanicals, distilled and blended on the banks of the picturesque River Lyn, North Devon. Passionate about gin, husband and wife team, Pat Patel and Julie Heap, are the faces behind the exciting venture which launched in 2015.

Wicked Wolf Exmoor Gin uses the perfect combination of 11 exotic botanicals producing complex layers of citrus and pepper notes finely balanced with the distinct flavours of juniper and coriander, resulting in a mature, premium spirit. Hibiscus and kaffir lime leaves have been artfully blended with these traditional aromatics creating a familiar traditional flavour with a contemporary – yet – restrained character. Pot distilled in a copper alembic still, Wicked Wolf Exmoor Gin is lovingly blended, filtered, bottled and labelled by hand in exclusive 100-litre batches.

Each aromatic is prepared by hand, infused and distilled separately resulting in 11 individual distillates which are then skilfully blended. This approach allows us complete control over the strength of each flavour, and enables consistency across each batch.

The gin is filtered at each stage of the production process, producing a 42% ABV, smooth, full-bodied and elegant spirit.

Visit www.wickedwolfgin.com

CHAMBORD GIN FIZZ

20ml shot of Wicked Wolf Gin

5ml of Chambord

10ml Lemon Juice

Top up with soda water or tonic