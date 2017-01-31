Win £1500 Shopping Vouchers With Mccain Foods

McCain Foods is giving customers the chance to win £1500 in Love to Shop Vouchers by sharing their best chef hack as part of a campaign to highlight the operational benefits of using the McCain Chef Solutions Range.

The Chef Solutions Range is designed to create efficiencies in the kitchen without compromising on service; providing time, waste and labour saving solutions which help chefs to serve food they can be proud of.

To celebrate the solutions the range can offer to chefs, McCain Foods is inviting customers to share their tips and tricks for getting great results, and creating a smoother service, with less hassle. All shared ‘chef hacks’ will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win £1500 Love to Shop vouchers.

Katrina Ellis, McCain Foods Product Manager, says: “All chefs have their own little hacks, their unique way of doing something in the kitchen, that they rely on to save time, money, reduce waste or add consistency.

“The McCain Chef Solutions Range is a great hack for lots of chefs and we’re really excited to hear how it is being used, and what other things chefs are doing to make service run like clockwork.”

Jackie Stedeford, Catering Manager at Twickenham Primary School, has already shared her chef hack: “Trusting one product to work across a range of recipes. That’s my chef’s solution, what’s yours?”

Tell us your chef hack at www.mccainfoodservice.co.uk/ranges/chef-solution/your-chef-solution for your chance to win a £1500 Love to Shop voucher for you and your team.

Let us know what you think by tweeting @McCainFoods_B2B.