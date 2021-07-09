Win A Night In A Top Hotel And Help Futureproof Hospitality – All For A Tenner

Share Tweet Share Email

The Springboard Charity is offering the opportunity to win a luxury night in some of the UK’s best hotels and help futureproof hospitality – all for a tenner, thanks to its Summer Raffle.

Among the top-notch prizes are:

An overnight stay with breakfast for two at The Dorchester

An overnight stay with breakfast for two with welcome Champagne at The Berkeley

A one-night stay with dinner at Cameron House, Loch Lomond

An overnight stay with dinner and breakfast for two at Coworth Park

A night at the Royal Lancaster London with breakfast for two

Tickets are just £10 each and, as well as being a great treat for yourself, can make brilliant gifts for colleagues, friends and family.

The profits made are being used to support young and unemployed people in the UK into sustainable work in hospitality and futureproof the talent pipeline for hospitality and tourism.

Springboard’s raffle will run through until 31st July and winners will be drawn at random on Monday 2nd August 2021.

To see a full list of the incredible prizes and to buy your tickets, visit: www.galabid.com/summerraffle