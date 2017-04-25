Win a Sensational Trip to New York

‘Your Dram. Your Way’ is a 9-month scratchcard promotion that rewards both you and your customers. Glenfiddich will send activation kits to 4,800 UK venues, including a total of 403,000 scratchcards, glassware and point of sales materials to advertise the campaign.

The Consumer prizes include two ways to win a trip to New York, £100 Red Letter Days experience vouchers and bespoke Glenfiddich nosing glasses. The prize pool for consumers is worth over £5m and every card is a potential winner, making this a compelling promotion for your customers and a fantastic opportunity to drive Glenfiddich sales. The trade can also win tailor made trips to New York or Red Letter Day experiences by simply encouraging customers to register their scratchcards on the Your Dram. Your Way microsite. Its as simple as that.



How to take part

Buy 2 bottles of Glenfiddich 12Yo and get your free ‘Your Dram. Your Way.’ activation and incentive kit.

Register

Receive your activation and incentive kit.

Register at www.YourDramYourWay.co.uk/trade with your venue code.

Sell

For each serve of Glenfiddich you sell, your customer receives a scratchcard

When customers upload their scratchcards to www.YourDramYourWay.co.uk, you win points

every card a potential winner, make sure you remind your customers to upload their scratchcards.

Win

Monthly Prizes for the top 10 performing venues.

Every month, the top three performing venues will win £500.

Venues in positions 4-10 will win one £100 Red Letter Days experience voucher.

Quarterly prize for the top performing venue.

Win the ultimate incentive trip to New York City.

To order your activation kit, call 01276 587317. (In order to receive a kit, proof of a transfer order for 2 bottles of GF 70cl will be necessary.)