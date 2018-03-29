Winner Announced At Northern Restaurant & Bar Cocktail Competition With Double Dutch Drinks!

Hamish Smith of Jake’s Bar & Still in Leeds announced as the winner of Northern Restaurant & Bar’s annual cocktail competition, sponsored by Double Dutch Drinks.

Hamish Smith of Jake’s Bar & Still in Leeds was crowned winner of Northern Restaurant & Bar’s cocktail competition, sponsored by Double Dutch.

Each finalist was invited to Northern Restaurant & Bar in Manchester on Wednesday 22 March 2018 to present their two cocktails to the awaiting judging panel of Joyce and Raissa de Haas from Double Dutch. Hamish Smith of Jake’s Bar & Still in Leeds impressed the most his two creations, ‘Cool as Cumber, Cold as Chile’ and ‘Ume Kiss’

The four finalists, chosen by a blind judging panel of cocktail experts including founders Joyce and Raissa de Haas, were:

Mycol Cavalieri, Coco Tang, Nottingham

Leah Jones, Mr Coopers, Manchester

Thomas O’Connor, Silversmith’s Restaurant, Sheffield

Hamish Smith, Jakes’s Bar & Still, Leeds

Competitors had been asked to submit two unique drinks, a Summer style and a Winter style, containing any of the current Double Dutch Drinks range, and adding inspiration of the sparkling mixers Dutch heritage.

Hamish’s summer cocktail, ‘Cool As Cucumber, Cold As Chile’ saw him twist a cucumber ribbon around the inside of a hi-ball glass and fill it with frozen white grapes. Wagar Chilean Pisco, St Germain elderflower were added, then topped with Double Dutch Cucumber and Watermelon soda with a cucumber rose to garnish.

His Winter serve, named the ‘Ume Kiss’, saw an ice block filled with pomegranate seeds placed within a glass, topped with a combination of Remy Martin cognac, Umeshu plum sake and plum bitters. Double Dutch Basil and Pomegranate poured over and garnished with a dehydrated pomegranate slice completed his serve.

Hamish will be visiting Amsterdam later in the year as the guest of Double Dutch Drinks, which has previously been awarded Virgin Foodpreneur by Sir Richard Branson for most creative, inspiring and disruptive F&B start-up in the UK and Best Premium Adult Soft Drink at the World Beverage Innovation Awards in 2016.