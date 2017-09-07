Connected appliances will bring a whole new and different type of efficiency to kitchens. Operation managers will be able to monitor equipment like never before and will be able gain efficiencies because of the power of the data at their fingertips. These will be efficiencies like reduced downtime through identifying products or components that are be about to fail.

Winterhalter’s new Connected Wash system exploits the latest networking and digital technologies to make warewashing more efficient, reliable and controllable. Initially available for Winterhalter’s UC Series of undercounter machines, the system allows Winterhalter warewashers to be networked to provide more continuity and efficiency in the kitchen – or in multiple kitchens. The system keeps Winterhalter warewashers working at optimum efficiency as it lets operators know when anything goes wrong.

Automation, across the board, is making caterers’ lives easier. From Winterhalter’s point of view this would be the introduction of software-driven products, such as machines that can be adapted to precise on-site conditions, ones that can automatically adjust their pressure depending on what’s being washed, and units that will automatically replenish water when they sense it is too dirty. Many warewashers can also notify users if they detect basic errors, reducing costly downtime.

For example, Winterhalter’s UC Excellence-iPlus undercounter warewasher features a hybrid technology that saves water while giving the best possible results.

