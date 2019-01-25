Woodstar – Premium Acai Berry Blend

Woodstar, the premium acai berry blend for the low/no alcohol drinks category, has been unveiled to pioneer the ‘at the table’ experience. Following a surge in demand for low/no alcohol options, with the drinking rate among British adults now at its lowest in eighteen years, Woodstar enables operators to offer diners the ritualistic experience, traditionally associated with wine, without the high alcohol content.

Skilfully crafted using a combination of acai berries, French blackcurrants, blueberries and cherries, together with botanicals and a hint of cocoa, Woodstar was created to compliment the chef, partnering well with fish, meats and cheese.

With an ABV of 1%, Woodstar also provides operators with an opportunity to support those leading a healthier lifestyle; Woodstar contains fruits known to be high in anti-oxidants, has no added sugar, no artificial colours or flavourings and just 25 calories per 125ml serving. Set to provide operators with a low/no alcohol drink that matches the price of house wine, it can be sold both by the glass or bottle.

For more information, visit: www.mywoodstar.com