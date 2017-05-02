Working out of our state of the art facilities in Durham, Workwear Express provide thousands of companies, big and small, with a whole host of printed and embroidered garments including the likes of John Lewis, Tesco and Gordon Ramsey Holdings amongst many others. We have a host of well-known hospitality brands such as Chef Works, Denny’s & Premier, everything a hotel, pub or restaurant could ever need.

Workwear Express boast more than 100 individual embroidery heads and top of the range printing facilities, each of which are manned by highly trained members of staff, which enable Workwear Express to produce more than 100,000 individually personalised garments each and every week. This high level of expertise when combined with their extensive experience means that, just like many other hospitality companies, you can definitely ‘Trust them with your name.’

We currently have a special offer for readers of Caterer, Licensee & Hotelier. Spend over £100 and get 25% off when you add promo code CLHOFFER25 at basket or quote over the phone.

Shop online at

www.workwearexpress.com

or call 0800 6124081