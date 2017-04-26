World’s Best Restaurant Food Photography Unwrapped

The winner of the InterContinental London Park Lane Food at the Table category of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2017 was announced at a packed reception at the Mall Galleries, London, last night, Tuesday 25 April, as Jean Cazals (UK/France) for his image, Mac & Cheese. He was presented with his trophy by Theo Randall.

“The competition was fiercer than ever,” says Andy Macdonald, who heads up Pink Lady® in the UK, headline sponsor of the awards, “there were over 8400 images entered internationally and the standard was phenomenal.

“Jean shot stood out from the rest in its category, however, for the way in which he made the simple subject matter – macaroni cheese – both stunning and sumptuous.”

The evening was compered by chair of the judges, journalist and food critic, Jay Rayner, and took place in front of more than 400 people at the Champagne Taittinger reception, many of whom had flown in from across the world for the occasion, from America, Bangladesh, Australia, France and more.

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year is the world’s leading celebration of the art of food photography and film. In its sixth year, almost 40,000 entries have been submitted since its inception.

Judges include: David Loftus, Jamie Oliver’s photographer, culinary superstar Gary Rhodes, Emily Luchetti, Chair, James Beard Foundation, NYC, Nik Powell, Director, National Film & Television School, Dr Michael Pritchard, Director-General, Royal Photographic Society.