World’s Top Restaurants Recognized In TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

UK’s The Black Swan named World #1 for Fine Dining; Daniel in New York City is Best in the U.S.

The Black Swan at Oldstead in North Yorkshre has been named as the best rated restaurant in the world by online reviews website TripAdvisor, the first time a UK venue has won the award.

The restaurant, owned by Tommy and James Banks and their family, holds a Michelin star and four AA rosettes and just pipped Raymond Blanc’s Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in New Milton, Oxfordshire, which was second place in the world

This year’s awards recognize nearly 400 fine dining restaurants, including the Top 25 in the World, plus dedicated lists for Asia, Europe, India, Canada, Mexico, Australia, South America, South Pacific, the U.K. and the U.S. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12-month period.

“Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a culinary discovery, travelers can rely on these Travelers’ Choice restaurants to serve up delectable meals and unforgettable moments,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.

Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S.

Daniel– New York City, New York

Daniel Boulud’s flagship restaurant is the shining star of an empire that spans four countries. Both the setting and the cuisine are a signature blend of old-world and modern sensibilities. “Just magical. A sense of privacy, peace and intimacy. The extra small touches and care for customers kept coming as the night unfolded,” raved a TripAdvisor reviewer.

Victoria & Albert’s– Orlando, Florida

Executive Chef Scott Hunnel and Chef de Cuisine Aimee Rivera preside over a wonderful world of cuisine featuring ingredients from far and wide in a classic setting. “There are not enough superlatives to describe the Chef’s Table, the most incredible ride at Disney World,” a TripAdvisor user praised. “It would be a major bucket list event for any foodie.”

Charleston Grill– Charleston, South Carolina

Pure, Lush, Southern and Cosmopolitan are the four sections of the menu created by chef Michelle Weaver. Diners can stick to one or try them all. Experimentation is a proud Charleston Grill tradition. “They get everything right: beautiful, soothing ambiance; wonderful live jazz, extraordinary service and an exceptional, creative menu. The Chef clearly loves food,” complimented a TripAdvisor reviewer.

Alinea– Chicago, Illinois

Alinea is the high theater of modern American cuisine. Chef Grant Achatz deconstructs, reconstructs and defines the form by putting flavor and fresh ingredients first. “Food is truly art at Alinea,” declared a TripAdvisor reviewer. “The courses went from excellent to mind-blowing and finished with laughter and amusement.”

Chef and the Farmer– Kinston, North Carolina

Farm-fresh ingredients and an appreciation for culture and tradition draw local and visiting gourmands and viewers of PBS’s A Chef’s Life to this small-town restaurant. Neither the restaurant nor chef Vivian Howard disappoint, even for a TripAdvisor reviewer who “drove 200 miles each way.” Chef and the Farmer serves traditional “Southern food in inventive new ways, using locally sourced ingredients. It was everything we hoped it would be.”

Halls Chophouse– Charleston, South Carolina

Lowcountry cuisine meets top-of-the-line beef at Halls, one of America’s premier steakhouses. Halls Chophouse is family-run, with an emphasis on hospitality. “Halls is where you go in Charleston when you want an amazing steak in a great atmosphere with wonderful service,” explained a TripAdvisor user. “The owner is present and sincerely happy to please you. This is the best of Charleston.”

Geronimo– Santa Fe, New Mexico

A perfect match of setting and food, Geronimo is an elegant 18th-century hacienda serving a “global eclectic” menu that changes with the seasons. Chef Sllin Cruz inherited and has burnished Geronimo’s reputation as New Mexico’s best. “Geronimo is not a place you go to in Santa Fe, it’s the reason you go to Santa Fe,” a TripAdvisor reviewer enthused. “Delicious food, fantastic service, great atmosphere and warm hospitality.”

Mama’s Fish House– Paia, Hawaii

Mama’s Fish House has been a Maui must for more than 40 years, known for a changing daily menu inspired by the catch of the day. The vintage island atmosphere is contrasted by the freshest seafood and local ingredients. “Book ahead,” advised a TripAdvisor reviewer. “Because this place is fabulous. A lush open-air restaurant with soothing ambiance, view of the ocean through a terrace of palm trees, terrific cocktails and memorable food.”

Restaurant Gary Danko– San Francisco, California

Classic French cooking meets California flair at Restaurant Gary Danko, where dining becomes interactive art. “The food is remarkable and the service attentive. But what truly sets the restaurant apart is its creative approach to how diners order,” explained a TripAdvisor reviewer. “You can choose three, four or five courses from a menu divided into five categories. But in a nod to flexibility, you can choose an item from any category for any course.”

Merriman’s– Kapalua, Hawaii

Chef Peter Merriman has championed the farm-to-table concept in Hawaii for more than 25 years and is a pioneer of Hawaii Regional Cuisine. Bountiful local ingredients flavor the food, and stunning views enhance the experience. “Not sure which is better – the view, the atmosphere or the food. Go early,” recommended a TripAdvisor reviewer. “Enjoy a few cocktails on the deck as the sun dips into the horizon, a wonderful mood setter for what will be a truly wonderful evening.”

Top 10 Travelers’ Choice Restaurants in the World