Wrapmaster Reveals New Generation 4500 Dispenser

Wrapmaster is proud to reveal its latest innovation, the new and improved Wrapmaster 4500 dispenser which replaces the current 4500 model.

The new Wrapmaster 4500 dispenser has been designed to be more ergonomic, smaller, lighter and better whilst maintaining the high-quality build and reliability of the award-winning Wrapmaster range of dispensers. The new 4500 dispenser offers professional chefs and caterers safe and effortless dispensing of film, foil and baking parchment with a perfect cut every time from the patented concealed blade.

Available to order soon from a vast range of national and local distributors and wholesalers, the new lightweight Wrapmaster 4500 dispenser is portable and easily carried. It’s easy to clean during service and effortlessly disinfected in a commercial dishwasher. Wrapmaster dispenser trials have shown a cost saving of 25%* v cardboard cutter box, leading to dispensers being rolled out across many catering brands.

The Wrapmaster brand has been trusted by professional chefs for over 20 years and our latest innovation has been designed for high volume use of film, foil and baking parchment in the most demanding of kitchens. Wrapmaster is proud of its chef credentials which is why we’ll keep working to improve our products.

*ISS trial. 20% less cling film, 25% less foil, 25% less parchment versus Cardboard Cutter box.

Visit www.wrapfilm.com for details.