WSTA Celebrate Success Of Welsh Wine And Spirits Industry With Welsh Assembly Event

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association this week held a celebration of Welsh wine and spirits at the National Assembly for Wales, giving some of the finest local wine and spirit producers the chance to engage with AM’s and showcase their products.

The event was hosted in conjunction with Janet Finch-Saunders, Assembly Member for Aberconwy, as part of the WSTA’s drive to raise awareness of the great British drinks industry.

The Welsh wine and spirit industry is going from strength to strength. Latest data from HMRC shows that as of 2017 there are 17 distilleries in Wales, up from just one five years ago, with four new openings in 2017.

There are also at least 23 vineyards in Wales, producing both still and sparkling wines that continue to pick up awards for quality, showing Welsh producers can go toe to toe with some of the best winemakers across the globe.

The UK drinks industry is calling on all parts of government to be bolder than ever in its support for British wine and spirit makers.

Three distilleries took part in the showcase, alongside three vineyards, with products including still and sparkling wine, Welsh whisky and even a gin that changes colour when mixed with tonic.

Wine and spirit sales in Wales were worth nearly £1.3 billion in 2017, with around £650million spent on wine and around £630 million on spirits.

Alongside supporting around 33,000 jobs, the Welsh wine and spirits industry provides around a £400 million windfall for the Treasury each year.

Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, said:

“Welsh wine and spirit businesses continue to boom, with both the size of the industry and the quality of produce increasing each year. Our event at the Senedd earlier this week was well attended, and it was clear that Assembly Members have great enthusiasm for supporting welsh wine and spirits producers.

“Four distilleries opened in Wales last year, and a reported six vineyards as well, bringing a boost to the local economy as well as new jobs to the area.

“There is a significant amount of investment going into wine and spirits in Wales, and the industry was worth over £1 billion pounds to the Welsh economy last year, but 48% of this goes straight to the Treasury. That’s why the support of Welsh AMs is so crucial as producers look to invest in their business, and seek to take advantage of new export opportunities as we ready for Brexit.”