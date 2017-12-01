WSTA Members Grill Defra Minister Over Plans To Protect Businesses In The Event Of A Hard Brexit

Wine and spirit businesses put the spotlight on Defra Food and Drink Minister, George Eustice, at the WSTA Brexit workshop this week.

Following a morning of discussions on how the UK wine and spirit trade can best prepare for Brexit, the Minister joined the seminar to answer questions on what government is doing to support trade.

In the Brexit breakout, members participated in two roundtable discussions with WSTA experts on trade opportunities and contingency planning. Attendees asked for an implementation period to be confirmed as soon as possible and called for the UK to join the World Wine Trade Group.

Mr Eustice told Wine and Spirit Trade Association members that government is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best and wanted to get “a free trade agreement” to allow them to “move forward and provide business with the certainty that it wants”.

In response Mr Eustice heard the ambitious plans for increasing exports of British gin, already a sector in double digit growth, and some of the challenges in keeping the UK at the heart of the world wine trade.

When grilled by concerned wine and spirit business representatives, in particular over potential disruption at ports like Dover, the Minister revealed that government is planning for “all scenarios” and in the event of a hard Brexit it was “open to a risk based approach to inspections and border checks”.

Mr Eustice added: “Whichever side MP’s were on in the referendum we have now got to pull together, rise to the challenge and put the country back together again.”

During his 30 minute address to an audience in Westminster of wine and spirit producers, importers and logistic companies he attempted to allay fears that if faced with a ‘cliff edge’ Brexit this would not lead to disaster.

He said that government is aiming to ensure that: “for business, day one of being outside the EU should feel very similar to the final day of being in the European Union, because the legal system and the laws that we have in place will be the same.”

Mr Eustice, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, revealed that government is striving for a “deep partnership” with the EU with a very comprehensive customs agreement, free trade and to retain the ability to advance negotiations with third countries.

His comments echoed what the WSTA has been calling for for over a year.

But following a series of probing questions from the floor the minister admitted that “we are not taking anything for granted, we have to be ready and that is why we are planning for all scenarios”.

Uncertainty over the outcome of the Brexit negotiations prompted the WSTA to organise a comprehensive seminar for its members to plan for different scenarios with experts on hand to advise.

The workshop gave WSTA members an opportunity to hear and discuss all aspects of Brexit which might affect their businesses.

Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association said:

“The Brexit workshop gave members an opportunity to discuss problems which might be heading their way. What everyone wants to know is how to plan ahead, what is the timetable and what is the government doing to address their concerns?

“The workshop gave everyone an opportunity to make sure the pitfalls that Brexit would bring were on their radar as well as any opportunities. It also gave them a chance to tell the Defra minister first-hand what the concerns for the wine and spirit trade were. We have always said it is important for industry to lead and ensure politicians are working in our best interests.”