WTTC Commends UK Government’s Decision to Take Tourism Sector Deal Forward

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement to start official negotiations towards an “ambitious tourism deal which will benefit the whole country” as part of the wider Industrial Strategy.

WTTC represents the global private sector of Travel & Tourism and recently led a delegation of global CEOs to meet with Michael Ellis MP Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Arts, Heritage and Tourism to discuss the future of the Travel & Tourism in the UK at No.10 Downing Street. WTTC has encouraged the UK G

overnment to collaborate with the private sector to develop a plan that enables long-term competitiveness of the sector.

As part of the Industrial Strategy, the Tourism sector deal is critical to recognise the size and impact of Travel & Tourism to the UK economy and elevate the sector as a top priority for the country’s economic future. Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of WTTC, said, “Travel & Tourism contributes 10.5% of GDP and 4.1 million jobs to the UK, making it one of the country’s most important economic sectors. Over the course of the next ten years a further 400,000 jobs will be added to UK the economy through our sector. “I would like to recognise the contribution of Jeremy Wright MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Michael Ellis MP who have led the UK Government’s vision for this vitally-important sector. “Although the UK is the world’s fifth largest Travel & Tourism economy, the Government has rightly recognised that its long-term economic and social contribution will be maximised through a co-ordinated strategy. This involves building the skills necessary for the workforce to succeed in a competitive global marketplace and the creation of world-leading travel facilitation processes which use biometric technology to improve passenger experience and increase security.