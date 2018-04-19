Wyboston Lakes Resort Chef Is Served The Top Honour At International Competition

Wyboston Lakes Resort is proud to announce that one of their young chefs Leanna Bromley-Higgs, has won the IACC Copper Skillet Global Chef of the Year competition at this year’s conference held in Philadelphia.

IACC recognises the vital role that foodservice plays in conference venue operations and stages an Annual Copper Skillet Global Chef of the Year Competition. The international competition is designed to highlight the artistry and skills of IACC-member conference venue chefs from around the world and to honour their contributions in providing unparalleled conference experiences. Each chef creates a serving with mystery ingredients, then cooks it on two gas stoves with just two pans, aiming to present a restaurant-standard dish.

Leanna joined the Training Centre team at Wyboston Lakes Resort in March 2014 and was quickly promoted to Chef de partie (CDP). Combining an impressive work ethic and independent spirit, Leanne possess an extensive skill set for someone so young in her career. Always enthusiastic to perfect techniques and eager to try new things, she has taken a keen interest in producing desserts and is responsible for the popular ‘TC brownie’ & New York cheesecake.

Glen Corby, Head Chef, says “Leanna always faces challenges with a smile on her face and a bounce in her stride. I feel this work ethic helps her to be so successful when representing Wyboston Lakes Resort in culinary competitions.”

Awards are nothing new for Leanna, who also won “Best Main Course” in the Venues of Excellence cook and serve challenges in 2016.

Leanna is joined in Philadelphia by Wyboston Lakes Managing Director Mark Jones, who says, “Watching Leanne working alongside other talented chefs from other top venues was an incredibly proud moment and to win was an absolutely fantastic achievement. What a special moment for her and I am glad I was there to share it with her.”

Corby concludes, “To say I am proud of Leanna’s achievements in the USA would be a massive understatement, I am bursting with pride and am so excited for Leanna’s future within the hospitality world. It makes me very happy to see young chefs passionate about moving our industry forward. She is a great ambassador for Wyboston Lakes company values and I could not think of anyone better to be representing us globally”.