Xmas Drinks: Keeping Ice Clean This Christmas

Christmas puts pressure on staff, but when it comes to ice for all those Christmas cocktails they need to keep cleanliness in mind; especially with media scare stories highlighting the problem of dirty ice. Ice is a food and looking after it hygienically is a food safety issue. However, the ice experts at Hubbard Systems, UK distributor for Scotsman icemakers, say keeping ice clean is relatively easy.

Here are their tips:

• Keep hands clean – staff should always wash their hands before and during service.

• Keep the machine clean – by following the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions. Make sure you empty, clean and sanitise the storage bin on a regular, weekly basis.

• Don’t pick up ice with your hands – use a scoop. Consider using a Guardian scoop, which will further protect the ice.

• Have a maintenance schedule for the components that need regular cleaning: it will help keep your equipment in peak condition.

“There are loads of online resources that can help anyone looking for guidance on cleaning ice machines, such as our ‘how to’ videos, which can be found in the video area at scotsman-ice.co.uk,” says Simon Aspin, commercial director of Hubbard Systems. “With all the information available, there’s simply no excuse for poor hygiene.”

Any operator who is concerned about a potential problem with their ice machine can use the 3M Clean ‘n Trace kit, available from many outlets including Hubbard Systems. The operator just swabs the area – in this case the inside of the storage bin – then pops the swab into a solution that will change colour to show if there is an issue with bacteria.

