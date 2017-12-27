Xmas Factor Creates Festive Buzz

Skill, creativity and festive flare was put to the test as Buzzworks Executive Head Chefs went head to head in their annual X-Mas Factor culinary competition.

The three Executive Head Chefs from Buzzworks, Craig Hogarth (Scotts), Laurent Labede (Elliots & Lido) and Duncan McKay (House), alongside Operational Head Chef Joanne Martin each took ownership of a course which was then meticulously judged by the audience of discerning diners at Elliots, Prestwick.

The four course menu was prepared live on the terrace and included dishes of poached duck, seared scallops and an assiette of beef accompanied with maple bacon green beans.

Ultimately it was the dessert of coffee panna cotta that wowed the audience and saw Scotts Executive Head Chef Craig Hogarth crowned as winner and presented with the coveted X-Mas Factor trophy.

Alison Blair, Buzzworks Holdings Director, said: “Events like this are fantastic for engaging the team through some friendly competition.

“It’s also a great night out for our guests and a bit of fun. Not only do they get to enjoy a delicious four course meal, they join in with the activities of the night, cheer on their favourite and play their part to crown a winner. Big congratulations to our 2017 winner Craig.

“This is the third year we’ve held the X-Mas Factor and I’m sure it will make a return again for 2018 alongside our packed calendar of events across the portfolio.”