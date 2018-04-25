Yim Thai Foods – A New Service To Restaurants, Pubs, Hotels & Guest Houses

Yim Thai restaurants were the largest group of Thai Restaurants in the UK in the late 90’s, it’ success was down to giving its customers the very best Thai food available in the UK while offering good value for money.

In 2003 we won best Thai chef of the year for the all the UK.

The group was sold but the owners having seen the popularity of Thai Food increase in recent years have now teamed back up with our award-winning Thai Chef and her team to produce the same high-quality Thai dishes as a Heat & Serve concept for your business.

Using the highest quality ingredients and authentic products shipped from Thailand.

Professionally prepared for you & your customers giving them an authentic taste of Thailand every time.

We supply everything from a full menu to one or two dishes while understanding how important a good gross profit is, preparation time and wastage.

Call or email today for more information on 0800 6893129 or sales@yimthaifoods.co.uk