YO! Sushi Rolls Out New Restaurant Technology with NCR

PROVEN NCR CLOUD AND HARDWARE SOLUTIONS ARE ENABLING GROWTH AND INCREASING PROFITABILITY FOR POPULAR INTERNATIONAL JAPANESE FAST FOOD RESTAURANT BRAND

YO! Sushi, the UK’s wildly popular international Japanese fast food restaurant brand, has completed the roll out of a new restaurant technology solution with NCR Corporation, a global leader in omni-channel solutions.

YO! Sushi, which operates 91 restaurants including 71 in the UK, 6 in the US and 15 franchised across the world, sought to upgrade its existing system to achieve greater efficiency, business intelligence and operational control across the business. In partnering with NCR, YO! Sushi was confident in the reliability and scalability of NCR’s best-in-class software, hardware and services including the NCR Aloha point-of-sale (POS) solution

In addition, YO! Sushi is using the NCR Insight and NCR Pulse applications to support business intelligence and drive efficiency across the business by enabling the management team to see exactly what is going on across its portfolio in real time and via a smartphone app.

As well as implementing NCR fixed POS solutions, YO! Sushi is also rolling out NCR Orderman handheld devices enabling mobile POS across stores where wifi connectivity is a challenge.

NCR’s omni-channel technology solutions help restaurants to simplify day-to-day operations, leverage business and customer intelligence to make informed decisions and improve the customer experience.

“The insight tools that NCR are able to offer are a real game changer. It has never been possible to have such an array of data at your fingertips – and the fact that it’s in real time means that you can know exactly what is going on”, says YO! Sushi chief executive, Robin Rowland.

“The UK’s hospitality industry is seeing a seismic shift in consumer attitudes and this is having a significant impact on businesses, changing our servicing requirements. The likes of Deliveroo and UberEATS mean everyone expects you to be online and offering a seamless operation – working with NCR is a vital part in being able to be at the forefront of this transformation,” adds Rowland.

“Fast growing restaurant brands, such as YO! Sushi, are focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, increasing profitability and growing their businesses,” adds Richard Goodall at NCR Hospitality. “Our technology platform can help restaurants improve speed of service, employee productivity and customer spend, resulting in higher profits, increased loyalty and satisfied, happy guests.”

YO! Sushi opened its first Japanese “kaiten”, or conveyor belt-style, fast-casual sushi restaurant in London in 1997. Since then, YO! Sushi has grown from a London-only sushi brand to 91 locations worldwide, including locations in the United Kingdom, United States, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

