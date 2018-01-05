Young Apprentices Showcasing The Industry To Government

Young people from the pub, bar, brewing and casual dining sector are set to showcase their skills to MP’s, Ministers and the media as Pub and Bar Careers host the second year of an interactive event during National Apprenticeship Week, March, 2018.

On Tuesday 6th March, apprentices from companies including Stonegate Pub Company, Fuller’s, Everard’s, Beds and Bars, and The Casual Dining Group, together with their employer’s and their parents are set to meet MP’s from across the country for a bit of interactive fun as well as informing them of their career journeys and aspirations.

With hospitality the 4th biggest employer in the country and career opportunities abundant, the event looks to further educate MP’s about the diverse range of roles, skills and talent found amongst the 1.6 million or so employees that work within the sector.

Andrew Griffiths MP, Lord Commissioner HM Treasury (Whip) said, “It was by far the best event we have held in the House of Commons. It gave Ministers and MP’s the opportunity to talk directly to young people who work in the sector, to hear their views and career aspirations. It was informative, interactive and fun and certainly made an impression in the House.”

With parents in attendance events like this help to change the view that hospitality apprenticeships are a credible alternative to traditional further education. MP Emma Reynolds said, “A-levels and university are no longer the be-all and end-all. In countries like Germany it’s been the case for some time that vocational, on the job training, is seen as being on a par to continuing in full-time education. It’s something we haven’t managed to achieve here, with many people still looking down their noses at the alternatives, however things are starting to change although perhaps not quickly enough.”