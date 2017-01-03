Young Persons’ ID – Don’t Use Passports, Use PASS!

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds has welcomed a new campaign launched today by Her Majesty’s Passport Office to encourage students and any young person who uses a passport for age verification to use alternative identification methods.

These include PASS, the UK national proof-of-age accreditation scheme which issues a photo identification card, and is funded by trade bodies including the British Beer & Pub Association.

The campaign will include posters, letters to key stakeholders, as well as a social media drive to raise awareness of the issue and the problem of identity fraud.

BBPA Chief Executive, Brigid Simmonds, comments:

“I very much welcome this new awareness campaign.

“Pubs want to give young adults the warmest possible welcome, and PASS cards help us to do just that. A huge effort has gone into developing and promoting PASS over the years – not just to young people but to venues as well, so that door staff know that PASS is recommended as proof-of-age by both the Home Office and the police.

“Carrying your passport around on a night out is not a good idea – and of course PASS cards should be treated just the same by door and bar staff as either passports or driving licences to gain to entry, so this is a great initiative.”