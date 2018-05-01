Young’s Appoints New Marine Biologist To Drive Sustainability

Young’s Foodservice has bolstered its CSR team with the appointment of Marine Biologist, Cameron Moffat. Cameron joins Young’s from the Marine Stewardship Council, and takes on the significant role to help drive the company’s responsible seafood strategy forward.

By joining the nation’s number one fish and seafood business, Moffat will play a key part in overseeing the environmental effects of the seafood supply chain. Working closely with the leadership team, he will have a broad range of responsibilities dedicated to driving sustainability in the business. Moffat will also be promoting and developing sustainable fisheries and farms for new species.

Moffat comes with an impressive array of experience in marine conservation. This includes managing an extensive grant fund for developing world, small-scale fisheries to carry out improvement projects, as well as assisting in the development of Seaweed Standard materials.*

Cameron Moffat, Marine Biologist at Young’s commented, “Young’s is already at the front of sustainable practices and fish welfare; it’s an impressive, forward-thinking business with an exciting future. There is a huge opportunity to grow the company’s sustainable practices even further, and as the market changes and more environmental issues arise, we need to lead that change by ensuring we have the right practices in place.

I am really keen to begin this journey as soon as possible and I look forward to developing our strategies over the next few months.”