10 Billion Coffee Shop Sector Encouraged To Shout Their Success From The Rooftops

The £10 billion UK coffee shop market, which grew by 7.9% in turnover last year is being encouraged to champion its own success in 2019.

The widely recognised SME National Business Awards have announced a brand new category of Coffee Shop of the Year for 2019. It will include a Public Vote ensuring loyal customers everywhere can have a say in their favourite local coffee shop being recognised on the national stage by visiting http://bit.ly/SMENominate

“There is no doubt that the 20 consecutive years of sales and outlet growth of coffee shops across the UK needs to be recognised on a national business awards stage.” said Damian Cummins, Director of the SME National Business Awards.

“Research is telling us that branded coffee shops secured a robust growth in 2018 to reach 8,149 stores.” he added. “I want to ensure the whole business community across the nation recognises this immense contribution to UK plc. That is why we are proud to have Coffee Shop of the Year as a fundamental part of our awards in 2019.”

The SME National Business Awards is challenging coffee shops who have a brand name that brings people into their shops but also keeps them coming back time and time again.

“We want to hear from Coffee Shops where customers know what they are getting when they step through the door.” Damian added. “It is about quality drinks and a high standard of customer service. The winners will provide an exceptional all-round experience as standard and we can’t wait to hear from the four corners of the UK.”

Coffee Shop of the Year will form part of the 4 public vote categories at the SME National Business Awards 2019 which also includes Best Customer Service, Pub of the Year and Restaurant of the Year.

Each nomination in the public vote categories will be required to fill out an application form to complete their entry with independent businesses, franchises, and branches of larger businesses permitted to enter the public vote categories.

The competition is open to all businesses nationally who commenced business before January 2019.

Entry into the Public Vote categories is FREE, although an entry form must be completed.

Scores in the Public Vote categories will be determined by both the entry form (75%) and number of public votes (25%).

A small Coffee Shop will have an equal opportunity of winning, as the number of covers will be taken into account