186 Million Workdays Are Lost Annually Due To Sickness

Dettol Highlights The Need For Germ Protection For Employees And Customers This Winter

During the winter months of November to February, seasonal illnesses such as colds, flu, coughs and throat infections peak in the UK, Germany and across Europe. Germs spread rapidly and are easily transmitted between people and surfaces, making it a particularly challenging time for maintaining health. In the UK alone, research estimates that approximately 185 million working days, are lost annually due to sickness.

The Proliferation of Germs During Winter

In the Office and Facility Management sectors, the spread of seasonal germs can be exacerbated by several factors, including:

• High Density of People: Crowded workspaces increase the likelihood of germ transmission.

• Shared Surfaces: Frequent use of common areas like door handles, desks, and communal equipment facilitates the spread of germs.

• Inadequate Ventilation: Poor air circulation can allow germs to linger in the air longer, increasing the risk of airborne transmission.

• Presenteeism: Employees coming to work while sick can spread germs to their colleagues.

• Asymptomatic Carriers: Individuals who are infected but show no symptoms can unknowingly spread germs.

Furthermore, research findings demonstrate that the spread of seasonal illnesses during winter is significantly intensified by the factors mentioned above.

A number of key insights to consider:

• Presenteeism: 50% of employees go to work even when they are unwell, and only 27% of facility managers send them home.

• Asymptomatic Spread: Approximately 75% of seasonal flu infections show no symptoms, allowing germs to spread unnoticed.

• Surface Contamination: A single infected employee can contaminate up to 50% of shared surfaces, and germs can transfer to the hands of 14 people from common touchpoints like door handles.

• Airborne Transmission: Infected droplets from a sneeze can travel up to 27 feet.

• High Germ Density: Office desks can harbor 400 times more germs than a standard toilet seat.

These insights highlight the critical need for effective, efficient and sustainable cleaning and hygiene protocols to mitigate the spread of germs in commercial settings and shared spaces.

Businesses need to employ exceptional hygiene protocols to help elevate and strengthen their business.

Dettol, the World’s #1 Disinfection Brand Offers Germ Protection for Businesses This Winter

With 90+ years of brand heritage, Dettol is the #1 disinfection brand that provides proven germ protection for your employees, customers and guests this winter.

Dettol offers a range of concentrates and Ready-To-Use (RTUs) formulations that offer exceptional cleaning and hygiene solutions for your business across three key pillars:

1. Efficacy:

• Acts quickly to eliminate 99.9% of viruses and bacteria

• Proven to kill E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, MRSA and the flu virus.

• Dettol Disinfectant Aerosol Spray’s 24-hour anti-bacterial action keeps surfaces protected for longer

2. Efficiency:

• No-wipe formula reduces cleaning time and time spent disinfecting

• Select Dettol products can be used on up to 100 hard and soft surfaces

• Multipurpose products in the range both clean and disinfect, simplifying your hygiene routine

3. Sustainability:

• Select surface cleaning products leave behind no harsh residue

• Suitable for everyday cleaning staff usage

• Majority of products are readily recyclable

When asked about germ protection for employees and customers this winter, Jonathan Weiss, General Manager at Reckitt Pro Solutions, remarked, “Every year, businesses face a decline in profitability due to employees and customers falling ill during the winter season. The transmission of germs is inevitable during this time, so the best strategy for businesses is to implement exceptional cleaning and hygiene solutions. By protecting their employees and customers, businesses can ultimately elevate and strengthen their operations.”

“Dettol products, when used with a targeted hygiene approach, effectively kills 99.9% of germs as well as help stop the spread of germs in shared spaces, ensuring exceptional hygiene for both employees and customers. At Reckitt Pro Solutions, we offer more than just cleaning and hygiene products. Our experienced, expert team provides free consultations to help businesses identify the most suitable cleaning and hygiene solutions, ultimately strengthening and elevating their operations.”

To find out more, visit Reckitt Pro Solutions to book your free consultation session!