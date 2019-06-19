£2.2 Million Round Of Funding For Community Pubs

Plunkett Foundation has announced the return of the More than a Pub programme , a new round of support and finance that will help community groups across England looking to take ownership of their local pub.

Community groups and representatives of the community pub [1] sector will gather at The Dog Inn in Belthorn today (Wednesday 19 June 2019) to welcome this new round of bespoke funding that will support more pubs to open under community ownership over the next 18 months.

Community pubs are thriving where private enterprise has failed; almost a quarter of privately-owned pubs have shut down since 2008 [2], but community pubs have a 100% success rate [3]. Community pubs also play a vital role in reducing loneliness and social isolation, providing a range of community focused activities and services, as well as being a community space for all.

The programme will be delivered in collaboration with a range of key stakeholders in the community pub sector [4], and a flexible package of support will be on offer to community groups, including access to an advice line, events, training, workshops, peer-to-peer study visits, and business development advice. It will also offer flexible bursary awards to fund very early stage activity, such as community consultation work, and a grant and loan package to help pubs reach the open and trading stage. The programme will support new-start projects and already open pubs, where they advance a charitable purpose to benefit their communities [5].

Funded by Power to Change and delivered by Plunkett Foundation, this programme builds on the success of the first round of the More Than a Pub programme, which supported 190 communities and saw 28 pubs open their doors under community ownership from 2016 to 2019. Many more who have been working with the More than a Pub Programme have been listed as ‘assets of community value’ under community rights, highlighting the important role that pubs play in local communities.

Vidhya Alakeson, Chief Executive of Power to Change, said: “Pubs are often the last hub in their community. They are important places where people come together and they provide a diversity of services, including lunch clubs for vulnerable people, training and development, gardening and cooking classes and parenting groups. Community pubs are so valuable to the people who use them. The first round of the More than a Pub programme we ran with Plunkett was an enormous success, so it was a natural decision for us to continue to support this thriving and much-loved sector.”

James Alcock, Executive Director of Plunkett Foundation, said: “Plunkett is delighted to be launching the return of More Than a Pub; in its first iteration, this programme significantly increased the number of community-owned pubs open and trading, bringing far-reaching benefits to local people. This second round of funding will mean that we can build on the momentum and success of the existing community pub sector and help many more community groups seeking to take ownership of their local pub to save them from closure. For many communities, pubs are not just a place to drink; they are central to peoples’ sense of place and identity, they provide an important place for people to meet and help to build community cohesion.”

For further information on the latest round of the More Than a Pub programme, visit https://plunkett.co.uk/more-than-a-pub/.