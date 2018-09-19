2018 National Best Bar None Awards Open For Entry

The national Best Bar None Awards (BBN) are open for entry. The programme, which is active across 70 towns and cities across the UKseeks to find the Best Overall Scheme, Best New Scheme and Most Innovative Scheme.

Supported by the Home Office, Best Bar None is designed to improve standards within licensed premises through partnerships between the licensed trade, the police and local authorities.

Prize money in excess of £5,000 will be awarded to the winners who are able to demonstrate the positive impact that BBN has had within the local area:

– Best Overall Scheme carries a prize of £3,000

– Best New Scheme carries a prize of £1,000

– Most Innovative Scheme carries a prize of £1,000

In addition, the Outstanding Commitment award will be presented to an individual who has shown commitment above and beyond what would normally be required in support of their own local Best Bar None scheme, or nationally. The winner will be chosen by the Best Bar None Board, and he or she will receive a prize of £250.

“The evidence from schemes around the country is of reduced A&E admissions, falling petty crime and improved public safety,” said National Coordinator, Mick McDonnell, adding: “Our awards programme seeks to identify those who are leading the field in outstanding partnership performance and where a positive difference is being made within communities.”

The competition is open to all current schemes. Applications must be received before 16th November, when all entries will be scrutinised and evaluated for shortlisting, which takes place throughout December.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony held at the House of Lords on Monday 4th February 2019 when the awards will be presented by Chair of Best Bar None, Lord Smith of Hindhead, CBE.

The three National Awards will be judged according to the following criteria:

Best OVERALL Scheme: This Award will be presented to the Scheme that the judges feel has had the biggest positive impact on the local area.

Best NEW Scheme: This Award will be presented to a Scheme that has been up and running for less than 15 months and that the judges feel has embraced the ethos of BBN, engineering itself to become valued and sustainable.

Most INNOVATIVE Award: This Award will be presented to the Scheme that the judges feel has presented an idea or a process that has made a significant difference in their area or to BBN at a national level.

Entry forms are being sent out now to all regional scheme administrators. All queries about the awards should be directed to jen.read@bestbarnone.com.