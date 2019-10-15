Established in 2001, three independent retailers joined together to form 3R Telecom Ltd, becoming one of the largest distributor EPoS systems. 3R offers a wide range of hardware: robust, durable EPoS tills from both countertop to self-service kiosks; accompanied by kitchen screens for chefs; along with tablets for waiters; combined with either integrated countertop payment terminals or wireless payment solutions. Our signature CES Touch EPoS software boasts a wide variety of features such as: a comprehensive table planner for any size establishment; an entirely revised split bill system; extensive stock control; intensive operator management and tracking, and our extensive reporting suite. 3R aim to achieve all your requirements and expectations and are more than happy to take on feedback from our valued customers.