4 Biggest Payment Trends in Hospitality for 2022 to 2023

Those in the hospitality industry who weathered the pandemic and Brexit and lived to tell the tale find themselves in a different landscape. Customers’ expectations have grown as the world opens up to travel and tourism with renewed enthusiasm.

Truevo is an industry partner to UK’s hotels, self-catering, bed and breakfasts, hostels, camping and caravanning. Along with other businesses like restaurants, bars and takeaways. We created payment tools and solutions to help owners meet customers’ demands. Here are the most prominent payment trends we’re helping you meet.

Online is offline, and vice versa.

In 2020, 65% of worldwide tourism and travel sales were online, which is expected to reach 72% by 2025. Customers expect a seamless experience booking online and in person. Top hotels allow customers to self-service and pay for additional services from their mobile devices.

Cash is dead. The card is king.

This trend has been slow-moving, but after the pandemic, debit and credit cards have dominated as the preferred payment method.

Convenience is a must.

For hotel guests, convenience includes quickly paying online or in person with their preferred payment method.

Chargeback fraud is on the rise.

With the rise of new payment methods, the hospitality sector has experienced increased chargeback fraud. Truevo’s system and the team help resolve chargebacks quickly, prevent fraud and keep payment data secure. With us, you receive chargeback notifications in real-time.

