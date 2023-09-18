Share Tweet Share Email

There are many key benefits to selecting sustainable wicker for your packaging and display options due to its environmentally and socially responsible nature. It’s a natural renewable resource, growing quickly to replenish what is depleted, unlike non-renewable resources such as plastics or metals. It’s also biodegradable and minimal chemicals are used during production so wicker will naturally breakdown over time and return to the earth without causing harm.

1. Renewable Resource: Wicker grows relatively quickly and can be harvested without causing long-term damage to the environment.

2. Biodegradability: Wicker materials are biodegradable, breaking down naturally over time, returning to the earth without causing harm.

3. Durable and Long-lasting: Sustainable wicker products are durable and can have a long lifespan if properly cared for.

4. Aesthetic Appeal: Baskets, Shoppers and Hampers have a natural, rustic, and complimentary traditional aesthetic.

5. Reduces Plastic Usage: By choosing sustainable wicker products over plastic-based alternatives, you help combat plastic pollution and its negative impacts on ecosystems.

6. Indoor Air Quality: Natural wicker materials do not off-gas harmful chemicals or contribute to indoor air pollution, contributing to a healthier indoor environment.

Aside from the most impressive credentials of the sustainability of wicker, it creates a really, useful, tactile container perfect for food, drink, gifts, or storage. From traditional hampers to storefront shopping baskets, small bread baskets, to deep storage baskets, wicker will last for many years. That’s what makes wicker such a good choice.

