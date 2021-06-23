7 Things to Remember About Commercial Refrigeration

Whether you’re unaware of proper commercial refrigeration protocol or you’ve picked up bad habits along the way, there are many foodservice businesses and staff that forget the basics when it comes to running, using and maintaining commercial refrigeration.

Any commercial refrigeration is a major investment for a business and so it’s vital to make sure it is used correctly, not only to increase lifespan of equipment but also, critically, for food safety.

1.DO know what foods should be stored at what temperature. For general produce aim for around 2°C to 5°C. Fresh meat and fish should be stored between -2°C to +2°C while frozen foods should be stored at -18°C or lower. It’s no good just keeping food cold, it needs to be stored at specific temperatures to delay the growth of bacteria and preserve freshness.

2.DO monitor and record temperatures.This is good practice for any HACCP plan and also promotes best practice and additional food safety.

3.DO clearly label all foods detail- ing the contents, prep dates, use by dates and the member of staff creating the label. Colour coded day labels are great for at a glance assessment of what needs to be used first.

4.DO observe stock rotation and use the first in first out (FIFO) system.