90th Birthday is Wrapped with a Boe

World renowned operatic singer Alfie Boe took a break from the West End to travel back to his Lancashire roots for an exclusive surprise birthday appearance.

Guests at Mellor-based Stanley House Hotel and Spa were given a night to remember as the singing sensation adorned the stage to celebrate the 90th birthday milestone of hotel owner Mrs Walker.

Acclaimed in his operatic roles and as Jean Valjean in the musical theatre version of Les Misérables, Alfie Boe took to the stage to treat Stanley House’s guests to a glittering performance comprising ten of his top hits including ‘Bring Him Home’, ‘The Way You Look Tonight’, ‘Mambo’ and ‘Stompin’ at the Savoy’.

The showstopping party also saw the world-famous singer – who was born and bred in Blackpool – serenade the birthday girl with a stunning rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.

Mrs Nora Walker is the wife of the late Fred Walker, co-founder of Walker Steel. Owned by the Walker family, Stanley House was transformed from a dilapidated manor house to a hotel in 2004 and has since won a string of national accolades for its spa, dining and wedding offering.

The exclusive affair for 70 of Nora’s closest friends and family included arrival cocktails in The Grill, followed by a lavish three-course bespoke dinner menu, with celebrations continuing into the early hours.

Commenting on the evening, Mrs Walker said: “Alfie’s my absolute favourite. He performed at the Queen’s 92nd birthday last year, so to have him headline my celebrations was a real dream come true. His performance was outstanding.

“I’m so grateful my wonderful family created such a starry night of surprises – all our guests were as amazed and shocked as I was. It was full of cherished moments and I really don’t know how they managed to keep the evening’s incredible entertainment under wraps.”