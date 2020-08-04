A Clean Start – Integrated Sanitising Solutions

With over 50 years of experience, ICE is the UK’s largest independent provider of industrial cleaning machines.
We bring a simple, reliable brand and offering to the industry with straightforward equipment purchase, rental, service and approved-used solutions designed to meet the needs and demands of every customer, however small or extensive their budget.
We have a huge range of scrubber dryer and sweeping machines suitable for all types of environments, from
standard robust equipment or high-end machines equipped with the latest technology, to robotic floor cleaning machines.
Our ICE Co-Botics line is the industry’s first compre- hensive range of robotic cleaning machines.We believe these innovations will help shape the way cleaning opera- tions and functions are carried out in the future, but in a collaborative and cohesive way.
The equipment has been designed to integrate into cleaning team operations, picking up the manual and repetitive tasks, which will then allow operators to focus on hygiene and sanitising activities to promote cleaner and safer environments. It’s not about replacing people it’s about embracing technology to deliver higher cleaning standards, infection control and ‘proof of clean’.
Other innovations include our new sanitising and fog- ging equipment, which effectively sani-
tise and disinfect floors and the
surrounding air, ensuring a safe and
hygienic working environment.
